Negeri Sembilan sees 0.46m foreign tourists in 2024

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan recorded a significant increase in international tourist arrivals last year, with 0.46 million visitors compared to 0.34 million in 2023, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

According to State Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Nicole Tan, the 35.1 per cent rise, based on accommodation data from Tourism Malaysia, ranked Negeri Sembilan sixth out of 13 states and three Federal Territories.

“This has made the state one of the tourist hotspots in Malaysia. Most international visitors are from Singapore, Indonesia, China, Thailand, Brunei and India,” she said in reply to a question from Mohamad Hanifah Abu Baker (PN-Labu) on the number of international tourist arrivals in the state.

Tan said that under the Pesona Daerah initiative, Taman Tasik Seremban recorded 109,379 visitors, including 2,901 international tourists, Taman Malaysia received 13,607 visitors, including 342 foreigners, while X-Park Sendayan drew 36,450 visitors, including 8,450 from abroad.

“Port Dickson remains a key tourist destination in the state, with the Ornamental Fish Centre attracting 281,273 visitors, including 4,882 foreign tourists.

“The Army Museum drew 200,061 visitors, including 3,393 international tourists, while PD Ostrich Farm welcomed 43,800 visitors, with 8,984 from abroad, making it one of the district’s popular attractions,” she said.

Tan said the Jempol district also recorded a positive trend in tourist arrivals, with Bukit Taisho in Bahau attracting 37,500 climbers, including 2,500 foreigners.

She said the overall number of tourist arrivals in the state reflected positive development, supported by attractions across ecotourism, cultural heritage and gastronomy segments. - Bernama