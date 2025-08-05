Florian Wirtz unfazed by Liverpool’s record transfer fee

FLORIAN Wirtz insists his hefty price tag “doesn’t matter” as he gears up for his Premier League debut with Liverpool. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder joined the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth up to £116 million, potentially setting a British transfer record.

Speaking after Liverpool’s 3-2 friendly win over Athletic Bilbao, Wirtz remained unfazed by the financial figures. “I don’t think about it. I just want to play football, and how much money clubs pay between each other doesn’t matter,“ he said.

Wirtz emphasized his commitment to Liverpool’s title defense, stating, “The big challenge is to win the title again. I’ll try to create chances and work hard off the ball. I can run a lot and bring that energy to the team.”

Liverpool begin their season with the Community Shield against Crystal Palace on Sunday, followed by their Premier League opener against Bournemouth on August 15. Wirtz acknowledged the differences between English and German football, saying, “It’s more intense and physical here, but I’m ready to learn and improve.”

The Reds have splashed over £250 million this summer, signing Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, and Giorgi Mamardashvili. A rejected £110 million bid for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak further highlights their ambitious spending.

Manager Arne Slot praised Wirtz’s creativity, comparing him to the departed Trent Alexander-Arnold. “Flo brings a different kind of quality in the final third,“ Slot said.

Liverpool also paid tribute to Diogo Jota, who tragically died in a car crash last month. Slot expressed the club’s grief, vowing to support Jota’s family. “We will always carry him in our hearts,“ he wrote. - AFP