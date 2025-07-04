KOTA TINGGI: The government’s efforts to negotiate with the United States (US) regarding reciprocal tariffs is the best approach to address Washington’s actions, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

Last week, President Donald Trump announced that the US would introduce a baseline 10 per cent tariff to all countries and higher duties on several countries.

Malaysia is among the countries affected by this US tariff, with every Malaysian product exported to the US facing at least a 10 per cent duty from April 5.

From April 9, most products will be subjected to a 24 per cent rate, with some exemptions.

“We hope that the negotiations with the US will succeed because both countries have good bilateral relations,” he said during a press conference after the Parliament and UMNO Kota Tinggi Division Hari Raya open house at Dewan Jubli Intan, here today.

Mohamed Khaled stated that the high tariffs imposed by the US appear to be a form of “protectionism” and a barrier to free global trade.

“When global trade is not free, obstructed, and restricted by high tariffs, many countries will experience a downturn,” he added.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the government would respond to the US calmly, firmly and guided by Malaysia’s strategic interests, with a clear objective.

“The government is fully committed to achieving a resolution that will maintain access to important markets, continue to attract foreign investments and support the welfare of Malaysian workers and businesses,” he said in a video statement regarding the tariff issue.