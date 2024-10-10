New code of conduct for social media licensing to be unveiled by end of October - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The code of conduct for licensing social media platform providers is set to be announced by the end of October, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

Fahmi said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is preparing the code draft.

“This code is designed for social media platforms to review over the next two months as a guideline before they proceed with their licensing applications.

“It’s crucial that they understand their responsibilities towards Malaysian users,” he said after participating in the recording of the “Mental Health Awareness Campaign Podcast” organised by Suria KLCC.

Earlier, the MCMC informed that all social media and internet messaging services with a minimum of eight million registered users in Malaysia must apply for a Class A Application Service Provider Licence under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588).

The new regulations will take effect on Jan 1.

When asked about the specifics of the code, Fahmi said he has not yet received detailed information from the MCMC. However, he assured that the code would be adaptive to changes in the media landscape and evolving platform requirements.

Meanwhile, he said several new laws are set to be drafted, including the Online Safety Act, which will be overseen by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

He said while current platforms restrict child participation, enforcement of these rules has been lacking due to insufficient cooperation with law enforcement agencies, such as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

With the introduction of a robust regulatory framework, Fahmi expressed optimism that collaboration with PDRM and legal experts would significantly improve compliance and enforcement.