KAPIT: The construction of a new MARA Professional College (KPM) campus in Kapit, Sarawak is a major step towards bridging the educational gap between urban and rural areas, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony of the Letter of Acceptance (SST) for the project at Dewan Suarah Kapit here today, Nanta said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring that Kapit is not left behind in national development, particularly in terms of access to quality education.

“This SST handover is more than just a symbolic gesture. It demonstrates our firm resolve to bring equitable and high-quality education to rural communities,” he said.

Nanta, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kapit, said the RM79 million project will benefit school leavers in the area by providing more opportunities for higher education and helping to develop a skilled, competitive workforce.

Wangi Marine Services Sdn Bhd has been appointed as the main contractor for the project. Nanta stressed that there will be no compromise on quality, safety, or project timelines.

“I have instructed that no extension of time (EOT) will be approved. Instead, the project should aim to be completed ahead of schedule (AOT),” he said, adding that the responsibility lies with all parties involved to ensure the project’s success.

The new campus is expected to accommodate up to 300 students and will offer diploma programmes such as Business Studies, Plantation Management, and Information Technology.

“MARA has also indicated that additional diploma courses may be introduced based on local demand.

“An added advantage is that students will only need to pay a registration fee, with no tuition fees thereafter. This means parents won’t have to apply for PTPTN loans. On top of that, students will receive a monthly allowance of RM300 — a much-needed support for rural families in Kapit,” he said.

Nanta added that the project aligns with the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE), which aims to create 1.6 million job opportunities by 2030 and supports Sarawak’s vision of becoming a high-income state.

“This initiative is in line with the MADANI government’s emphasis on inclusivity, sustainability, and the people’s well-being,” he said.

He also reminded the contractor to carry out the work with integrity and full adherence to safety standards, with a “zero accident” target at the construction site.

The campus, located along Jalan Song-Kapit about 15km from town, is scheduled for completion by December 5, 2029.

The event was also attended by representatives from the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), and the Public Works Department (JKR) which is the implementing agency for the project.