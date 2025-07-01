New medical law reforms take effect in Malaysia to boost governance

PUTRAJAYA: The Medical (Amendment) Act 2024 and Medical (Amendment) Regulations 2025 officially came into force today, marking a major step in the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) push for improved governance and transparency in the medical sector.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad stated that the amendments create a structured legal framework for specialist recognition, particularly for those trained under the Parallel Pathway and local Master of Medicine programmes.

“It establishes a clear and consistent pathway for the recognition and registration of specialists trained through the Parallel Pathway and the local Master of Medicine programme. These changes also clarify the roles and responsibilities of the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) in ensuring that all specialist qualifications are evaluated fairly and transparently,” he said.

The reforms also aim to strengthen the MMC’s structure, ensuring balanced representation that reflects the current healthcare workforce, especially in the public sector.

Dzulkefly highlighted that the amendments provide a solid legal foundation for local specialist training programmes, ensuring structured recognition and administration.

This move resolves uncertainties for specialists awaiting registration, allowing them to serve the public more effectively.

“It also ensures equitable access to high-quality specialist care and strengthens public confidence, as all specialists serving in the healthcare system are held to the same competency standards regardless of the training route,” he added.

The minister reaffirmed MOH’s commitment to stakeholder engagement and continuous reforms to maintain a resilient and inclusive healthcare system.

The amendments follow the Cabinet’s approval on June 5 last year to revise the Medical Act 1971, addressing specialist registration issues. Parliament passed the amendments on July 17, 2024.