New Penal Code amendments tackle online bullying and harassment

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said. - BERNAMA

PUTRAJAYA: The government has amended the Penal Code to strengthen laws against bullying, harassment, insults, and identity misuse, particularly online.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said confirmed the changes under the Penal Code (Amendment) Act 2025.

The amendments, approved by the King on Feb 25 and gazetted on March 7, introduce new sections 507B to 507G.

These provisions specifically target bullying through any means, including digital platforms.

Azalina stated that the updated law covers harassment, threats, insults, and identity misuse, including cases linked to suicide attempts.

Offenders could face imprisonment of up to 10 years, fines, or both.

She urged citizens to familiarise themselves with the new laws, now in effect.

The public is advised to seek clarification from the Legal Affairs Division or the Legal Aid Department.

Azalina emphasised that ignorance of the law is not a valid defence.

She called on ministries, agencies, and organisations to update employees on legal changes and ensure compliance.

A clear understanding of rights and responsibilities is key to fostering a safer society, she added. - Bernama