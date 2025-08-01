New road project in Kapit brings relief to longhouse families

KUALA LUMPUR: The construction of a new road linking Nanga Serau in Song to Nanga Seranau in Kapit, Sarawak, has been welcomed by hundreds of longhouse families who have depended solely on river transport for decades.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for including the project in the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP). He described it as a crucial development for Kapit’s residents, stating, “Currently, hundreds of longhouse families residing on the left bank of Sungai Batang Rajang depend entirely on the river route to travel to and from Kapit town.”

The project, part of a nationwide plan to build and upgrade 2,800 kilometres of rural roads under the 13MP (2026–2030), will also include a bridge across the Batang Rajang near Nanga Yong. This bridge will directly link the river’s left bank to Kapit town, significantly improving accessibility.

Nanta, who is also Kapit’s MP, highlighted the hardships faced by the community, saying, “This announcement brings renewed hope and motivation to continue advocating for development and equal access in Sarawak’s interior.” He added that the project demonstrates the government’s commitment to rural communities.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir stressed the need for innovation in Malaysia’s higher education sector to align with the 13MP’s goals. He urged stakeholders to collaborate, stating, “We need institutions that are not only functional but capable of driving change through bold decisions and visionary leadership.” - Bernama