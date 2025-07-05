PETALING JAYA: A jetty located at the Marine Park on Pulau Nangka, Melaka collapsed in less than two years after its construction, which was estimated to cost RM460,000, due to strong sea currents and rough weather.

The collapse of the jetty has disappointed visitors, Utusan Malaysia reported.

The jetty was reportedly poorly maintained, with debris scattered all over it.

It was a project constructed by the Department of Fisheries to help boost tourism and support marine conservation efforts.

A visitor, identified as Abdul Rashid, said that the jetty’s construction should have taken geographical factors and the strength of ocean currents into account, as the location was deemed unsuitable for the structure.

“They should have studied the currents, water levels, wind, and weather before building the jetty. The current here is very strong, and this type of jetty is not suitable.

“It hasn’t even been two years, and it’s already destroyed. The absence of the jetty makes it difficult for us visitors to get onto the island, especially during low tide,” he was quoted as saying.

The jetty at Pulau Nangka was reportedly one of several facilities built after the Melaka Marine Park was gazetted on April 4, 2023. The gazettement also included Pulau Lalang and Pulau Undan.

Another similar jetty on Pulau Lalang was also destroyed by “natural forces”, according to a fisherman identified as Rahim.

“Previously, there was a jetty on Pulau Lalang, but it was damaged by the weather. The debris has since been washed away by the waves. I don’t know the exact cost, but overall, it was a waste,” Rahim was quoted as saying.