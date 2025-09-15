Nga calls for ASEAN-China collaboration on sustainable urban development

KUALA LUMPUR: Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming has urged ASEAN and China to strengthen cooperation in sustainable urban development through digital innovation and cultural preservation.

Speaking at the ASEAN-China Ministerial Roundtable on Construction 2025 in Guilin, China, Nga emphasised the urgent need to prepare for the region’s rapidly growing urban population.

The minister, who also serves as president of the UN-Habitat Assembly, warned that rising demands for housing, transport, and infrastructure could strain resources and widen social inequalities without proactive measures.

Nga stated that the current challenges present an opportunity to position the region as a global leader in building smart, inclusive and climate-conscious cities.

He called for building cities that are not only digitally enabled but also culturally rich, embracing progress without losing cultural identity.

Nga emphasised that high-quality development must carry a soul that reflects the spirit of its people, noting that cultural heritage and progress can coexist successfully.

He cited Malaysia’s unique cultural tapestry woven from many threads of culture, faith and tradition as proof of this successful coexistence.

The minister highlighted Malaysia’s tangible achievements in digital transformation, particularly the adoption of Industrialised Building Systems in public housing projects.

These systems have shortened construction timelines, improved quality, and significantly reduced on-site waste according to the minister’s statement.

Nga also mentioned that Building Information Modelling is transforming design and project management by minimising errors and improving coordination.

He revealed that emerging technologies including drones, modular construction, and digital project management tools are being explored to further enhance safety and efficiency. – Bernama