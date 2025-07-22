Nga demands apology over MyKiosk ‘white elephant’ claims

KUALA LUMPUR: Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming has demanded an apology from critics who labelled the MyKiosk initiative a ‘white elephant’ project.

His statement follows the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) confirmation that no corruption or abuse of power occurred in the programme’s implementation.

Nga stressed that the ministry proactively invited MACC to investigate, submitting all relevant documents. “MACC has since issued a statement confirming that there was no abuse of power, no criminal element, and no corruption involved,“ he said during a Dewan Rakyat session. He called on critics to retract their accusations and acknowledge the hard work of civil servants.

The MyKiosk initiative has recorded strong occupancy rates, with MyKiosk 1.0 at 91.75% and MyKiosk 2.0 at 86.78%. The programme has benefited 7,243 traders nationwide, with some reporting significant income growth. A hawker at Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) Square now earns up to RM30,000 monthly, while food and soymilk vendors doubled their income to RM18,000.

To improve accountability, the ministry introduced a ‘traffic light’ system to evaluate local authorities (PBTs). Green-rated PBTs receive increased allocations, while yellow-rated ones face reviews. Red-rated PBTs risk cancelled funding and reprimands.

Separately, the RM3.5 million Batu Pahat Municipal Council Stadium upgrade is set to begin early next year, focusing on drainage, field resurfacing, and a new running track. - Bernama