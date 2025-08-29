Nilai police arrest five Africans in RM1 million love scam syndicate

NILAI: Police have arrested five African nationals during a raid that dismantled a love scam syndicate operating for the past two years with nearly one million ringgit involved.

Superintendent Abdul Malik Hasim, the Nilai district police chief, confirmed the arrest of three men and two women aged between thirty and forty years old at approximately 1.50 pm yesterday.

He stated that all suspects had been conducting love scam operations by targeting both local and foreign citizens through Facebook using fake account profiles since 2023.

“During the raid, a suspect attempted to escape by jumping from the third floor and broke his ribs,“ Abdul Malik said in a statement issued today.

“Investigations show that this syndicate used various fake accounts on Facebook to deceive local and international victims and is believed to have raked in profits of up to one million ringgit from fraudulent activities.”

Police also seized four laptops, fifteen mobile phones, two tablet computers, eleven debit cards from various banks, two Wi-Fi modems, and two USB drives used in the criminal activity.

The case is being investigated under Sections 420 and 120B of the Penal Code for cheating and criminal conspiracy, with all suspects remanded for four days until September 1. – Bernama