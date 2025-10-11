Nine Malaysian activists from Gaza flotilla to return home Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine Malaysian activists who participated in the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Thousand Madleens to Gaza mission are expected to return home on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan confirmed their release from Israeli detention in a Facebook post tonight.

All the activists previously detained by the Zionist regime had arrived in Istanbul earlier today.

They will depart for home on Turkish Airlines flight TK60 from Istanbul at 1.40 am on Sunday.

The activists are expected to arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 5.05 pm.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed they were transferred out of Israel on Turkish Airlines flight TK6921.

They arrived in Istanbul at 2.30 pm local time according to the ministry statement.

Humanitarian Care Malaysia also announced the release of all nine Malaysian activists in a Facebook post.

The activists were abducted by the Zionist regime in international waters during the humanitarian mission.

MyCARE expressed gratitude to the Turkish government for their efforts in securing the release.

The organisation also thanked the Malaysian government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

They stated the activists carried a million hopes despite not reaching Gaza.

The spirit they bring home will sow the seeds of a greater struggle according to MyCARE.

The struggle will continue with plans for the next voyage until Palestine is free.

The humanitarian mission involved about 150 activists from 25 countries on board nine vessels.

Zionist forces intercepted the Conscience and Umm Saad vessels less than 120 nautical miles from Gaza last Wednesday.

The activists were taken to Ashdod Port and later transferred to Ketziot Prison in Negev.

Eight Malaysians aboard the Conscience included delegation head Prof Emeritus Dr Mohd Alauddin.

Other activists were Dr Fauziah Mohd Hassan, Dr Hafiz Sulaiman and Dr Ili Syakira Mohd Suhaimi.

The group also included Prof Dr Mohd Afandi Salleh, Dr Noorhasyimah Ismail and Norsham Abu Bakar.

Astro Awani journalist Syafik Shukri Abdul Jalil was also among those detained.

Another doctor, Dr Maziah Muhammad, was on board the Umm Saad vessel. – Bernama