KOTA KINABALU: Nine plantation workers in Kinabatangan were rushed to hospital today for suspected inhalation of Carbosulfan UN3077 pesticide fumes while fertilising oil palm trees.

In a statement, the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said the incident happened at about 9 am in the eight-hectare plantation but JBPM was only alerted to it at 3.11 pm.

“All the victims had been taken to Kinabatangan Hospital by members of the public before the firemen arrived,” it said.

A team of firefighters and Hazardous Materials Unit (Hazmat) personnel were dispatched to the scene, located 45 kilometres from the nearest fire station, it added.

Upon arrival, the personnel cordoned off the area and set up barriers to contain the danger, concluding the operation at 6.40 pm.

Eight of the victims have been discharged from the hospital’s emergency unit, while one remains under treatment but is reportedly in stable condition.