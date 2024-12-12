KUALA LUMPUR: Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad has confirmed that no approval has been granted for the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report for the proposed bauxite mining project at Bukit Goh, in Kuantan, Pahang.

Nik Nazmi said a previous EIA report for the same project at the same location had been rejected.

“Subsequently, the Department of Environment (DOE) headquarters received another submission for the proposed project titled ‘Proposed Bauxite Mining Operation in Bukit Goh, Kuantan within an area of 2,424.73 hectares in Mukim Kuala Kuantan, Pahang’ on Sept 24, 2024.

“The proponent of this project is BG Mining Sdn Bhd,“ he said in response to a question from Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PN-Kubang Kerian), who asked about the approval status of the EIA for the bauxite mining project in Bukit Goh during the oral answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Nik Nazmi added that normally, all EIA reports are thoroughly evaluated and deliberated by the Environmental Impact Assessment Technical Review Committee (EIATRC), which includes federal and state-level technical agencies, appointed individuals, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“EIATRC will take into account all feedback and recommendations from stakeholders before making a decision on the submitted EIA report,“ he said.

To enhance the effectiveness of the EIA process, the government has outlined five priorities: strengthening legal requirements, improving governance in EIA evaluations, empowering EIA procedures, digitalising the EIA process, fostering robust public engagement, and enhancing EIA enforcement.

“...we will continue to update the public on improvements to the EIA process to ensure it is more effective in safeguarding public health,“ he added.