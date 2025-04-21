No Cabinet reshuffle post PKR polls: Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed that there will be no Cabinet reshuffle following Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) internal elections, during which several ministers and deputy ministers were defeated.

Anwar assured that the PKR elections were strictly an internal party matter and would not affect the administration at the federal or state level, according to Free Malaysia Today.

“There’s no reshuffle. This is a party election. If there are any issues to raise, they can be brought up in the special meeting on Wednesday,” he was quoted as saying.

He further emphasised that ministers were evaluated based on “individual performance, not political strategies,” as quoted.

The PKR election, held over the past two weekends, saw a number of prominent division leaders unseated as lesser-known figures were voted in by party members.

Among those who lost their positions were Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad; Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir; and Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Adam Adli Abdul Halim.

Although a Cabinet reshuffle was ruled out under Anwar’s current administration, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had previously reshuffled his Cabinet after the 2009 Umno polls, appointing newly elected party members as ministers.