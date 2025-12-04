BACHOK: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that the Unity Government will not tolerate any form of abuse of power and corruption, whether among government officials or politicians.

He said the government is committed to combating the misuse of government allocations for personal gain, including tender manipulation and embezzlement of development funds.

“I have declared war on this matter. I will not allow any official or politician to use government allocations to misuse tenders and loot for their own wealth.

“...because if this system is not right, even if the country’s revenue is huge, it will disappear if everyone is busy enriching themselves. If you want to do business, go ahead, but don’t use your position in the government,“ he said.

He said this when speaking at the Kelantan state-level Aidilfitri MADANI 2025 Celebration in Pantai Irama, here, today.

The Prime Minister also stressed that government positions should not be used as a shortcut to amass personal wealth.

“If you want to do business, do business properly. But if you use your position in the government, I will not allow it. This is not a position to get rich, the Prime Minister who must not necessarily be rich,“ he said.

Commenting on the allegations of selective prosecution, Anwar stressed that the justice process is carried out according to the country’s legal system.

“Although some claim of favouritism, it is not my job. The one investigating is the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), while the Attorney General prosecutes and the one deciding (the sentence) is the court,“ he said.