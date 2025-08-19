No double process in Zara Qairina case if prosecution and inquest run together

KUALA LUMPUR: Legal experts confirm there is no overlap if the prosecution of suspects in Zara Qairina Mahathir’s bullying case proceeds alongside the inquest into her death.

Lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent stated charges were already filed against suspects linked to the bullying, while the inquest aims to uncover the cause of death.

He said the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) files charges based on police investigations once sufficient evidence is gathered.

“Even with charges, the inquest can continue to identify other criminal elements or misconduct beyond bullying,” he told Bernama.

He added further charges may follow if the inquest reveals new evidence, stressing the ongoing prosecution will not disrupt the inquest.

The AGC confirmed yesterday that charging suspects would not hinder police investigations or the inquest.

Lawyer Abu Dzar Mohd Annuar noted the inquest and prosecution serve distinct purposes without interference.

“The inquest determines the cause of death, while prosecution establishes guilt under the charges,” he explained.

He clarified witness statements from the inquest cannot be used directly in court but may be recalled to testify.

“No contradiction arises as both processes are separate—one finds the cause, the other determines guilt,” he said.

He added the inquest could strengthen the prosecution’s case and provide clarity for Zara Qairina’s family.

The Kota Kinabalu Coroner’s Court set September 3 for the inquest into Zara Qairina’s death.

Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar confirmed five minors will face charges tomorrow at the Kota Kinabalu Children’s Court.

Zara Qairina, 13, was found unconscious near her school dormitory on July 16 and died a day later at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital. - Bernama