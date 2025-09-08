No foul play found in Port Dickson siblings drowning case, police confirm

SEREMBAN: Post-mortem results have confirmed that two siblings who died after their parked car rolled into Sungai Linggi in Port Dickson drowned with no signs of foul play.

Negeri Sembilan Police Chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad stated that the autopsies on the eight-year-old girl and her six-year-old brother were completed at Port Dickson Hospital on September 5.

He confirmed that investigations remain ongoing with statements taken from fifteen witnesses including the children’s mother and individuals present at the scene.

The religious status of the children remains under investigation by the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department according to police statements.

Alzafny emphasised that a thorough and transparent investigation is being conducted using witness statements and forensic evidence before referring papers to the public prosecutor.

Two suspects described as a 46-year-old man believed to be the children’s father and a 41-year-old woman remain in remand until September 11 to assist investigations.

Police initially received public information about a Nissan car falling into the river with two children inside at 11.45 am on September 4.

Investigations revealed the Shah Alam residents became trapped inside the vehicle and subsequently drowned according to police findings.

The religious department continues checks to determine the children’s religious status for proper funeral management. – Bernama