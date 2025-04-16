No foul play in car explosion near KLIA, say police

SEPANG: Police have confirmed that a minor explosion involving a car at a petrol station near the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) yesterday was not an act of sabotage or a criminal incident.

KLIA police chief ACP Azman Shari’at said the explosion occurred shortly after the motorcade of Chinese President Xi Jinping passed the area at around 7pm.

“A police investigation found the explosion originated from the car’s battery compartment and was believed to be caused by a technical fault.

“After thorough inspection and questioning of the driver, we found no elements of sabotage or criminal intent,” he said in a statement today.

Azman added that no one was injured in the incident, and there was no damage to property at the petrol station.

He said a police report has been lodged, and the matter is being dealt with accordingly.

Azman also urged the public not to panic or be misled by rumours circulating on social media.

“Please ensure that any information related to the incident comes from official sources. Spreading false news can cause unnecessary fear and disturb public order,” he said.

He assured that PDRM remains vigilant in ensuring public safety, especially during the ongoing state visit by President Xi.

Xi arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a three-day state visit at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia. This marks Xi’s second official trip to Malaysia, the first was in 2013.