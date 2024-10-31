No Malaysians affected by severe floods in Valencia, Spain

PUTRAJAYA: No Malaysians were affected by the severe floods caused by a rainstorm in Spain’s Valencian region since Oct 29, says the Foreign Ministry.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said the Malaysian Embassy in Madrid is closely monitoring the situation and urges Malaysians in Spain to stay vigilant and adhere to guidance from local authorities.

“Malaysia wishes to extend its deepest sympathies and condolences to the Government and people of Spain, especially to the victims and families affected by this natural disaster.

“We hope for the swift recovery of those injured and the smooth restoration of properties and infrastructure,” said the statement.

Those who have not registered or updated their details are encouraged to do so via https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my/.

Malaysians requiring assistance can contact the Embassy at Ave. de los Madroños 63B, 28043 Madrid, by phone at +34659894943 (24-hour line), or via email at mwmadrid@kln.gov.my.

Spain is enduring its worst flooding disaster in decades, with at least 95 people dead and dozens more missing, after huge rains swept the eastern province of Valencia and beyond, according to international media reports.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has declared three days of national mourning as the extreme conditions continue, restricting some rescue efforts.