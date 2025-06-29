No Malaysians in Bangladeshi-linked militant network, says Saifuddin

KUALA BERANG: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has confirmed that no Malaysians were recruited into a foreign militant network linked to Bangladeshi nationals, recently uncovered by authorities.

Speaking to reporters after launching the Kampung Angkat MADANI and Sekolah Angkat MADANI programmes under the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) 2025 initiative, Saifuddin said investigations by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Special Branch revealed the group involved only Bangladeshi nationals.

“Their activities were focused on violent extremism with the objective of toppling the government in their country of origin (Bangladesh),” he said.

He stressed the importance of public awareness, stating, “It is important to inform the public that our security forces are on high alert.

If such activities are not addressed firmly, they could pose a serious threat to national security.”

Earlier, Saifuddin revealed that police dismantled the foreign militant network with the arrest of 36 Bangladeshi nationals suspected of direct involvement in the radical movement.

The arrests were made in a three-phase security operation in Selangor and Johor starting April 24.

In a separate development, Saifuddin announced that the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) will undergo restructuring to enhance its effectiveness.

The Royal Malaysia Police will take the lead, supported by other key agencies.

“Previously, four agencies, the police, Bank Negara, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and others, shared oversight of the NSRC which led to certain operational shortcomings,” he said.

Under the new structure, the police will directly receive scam reports, record details, and notify banks immediately to freeze victims’ accounts.

Efforts to recover stolen funds will follow promptly.

The NSRC’s 997 hotline will also operate 24 hours a day, with increased staff to improve response time and victim support.

Saifuddin added that the proposed improvements have been approved by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and will be implemented soon.