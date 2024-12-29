PUTRAJAYA: The Embassy of Malaysia in Seoul has confirmed that no Malaysians were on board the ill-fated South Korean passenger plane which crashed at an airport in the country’s southwest on Sunday, according to the latest update by the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Malaysia extends its deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims and families affected by the incident, as well as to the people and Government of the Republic of Korea,” said the ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, in a statement.

Wisma Putra said through the Embassy of Malaysia in Seoul, it is closely monitoring the aftermath of the tragic incident involving Jeju Air Flight 7C2216, which veered off the runway and crashed at Muan International Airport early this morning.

Yonhap News Agency reported that at least 151 people have died and two were rescued after the passenger jet carrying 181 people erupted in flames as it went off the runway and hit a wall at the airport.

Citing authorities, the news agency reported that all but the two are presumed to have been killed.

For consular assistance or further information, Malaysians can contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Seoul at 129, Dokseodang-ro, Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul 04419, South Korea, by phone at +82-2-2077-8600 (General Line) or +82-10-8974-8699, or via email at mwseoul@kln.gov.my.