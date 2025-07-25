No Malaysians on Russian plane crash in Tynda, confirms Wisma Putra

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian government has confirmed that no Malaysians were among the passengers and crew of Angara Airlines Flight 2G2311, which crashed in Russia’s Amur Oblast on July 24. The Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Friday, verifying the information through the Malaysian Embassy in Moscow.

The ministry expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and solidarity with Russia. “Malaysia stands in solidarity with the government and people of the Russian Federation during this time of profound sorrow,“ the statement said.

The aircraft, an AN-24, was traveling from Ignatyevo Airport to Tynda Airport when it crashed during its final approach. All 48 people on board, including 42 passengers and six crew members, died in the accident.

According to Russian News Agency (TASS), the plane caught fire during descent, and aerial inspections confirmed no survivors at the crash site. - Bernama