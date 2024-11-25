TELUK INTAN: No decision has been made yet on whether senior citizens aged 65 and above will need to undergo a competency and health assessment before renewing their driving licences, said Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli.

He said that although there were plans to introduce the additional conditions, they were still at the policy stage at the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

Aedy Fadly said there had been no change to the process of renewing driving licences for senior citizens, which remained subject to the conditions set by JPJ.

“It’s not that we don’t have plans for it, but for now, the renewal of driving licenses for senior citizens remains as usual.

“Senior citizens are still allowed to drive vehicles without any additional conditions or tests. However, JPJ and MOT are examining future plans regarding this issue, based on a study conducted by the MOT,” he told a press conference after officiating the closing ceremony of the MyLesen 2024 programme here today.

Aedy Fadly said this in response to concerns raised by some parties who questioned the relevance of requiring senior citizens aged 65 and above who want to renew their driving licences to undergo a competency and health assessment.

The programme saw 2,500 recipients from the B40 group receive motorcycle licences (Class B2), while 40 were awarded Goods Driving Licences (GDL) for lorries, 30 obtained Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licences, and 25 secured e-hailing licences.

Meanwhile, Aedy Fadly stated that the installation of Automated Enforcement System (AES) cameras at Kilometre 265.8 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) near the Menora Tunnel has effectively reduced the risk of road accidents in the area.

“AES camera enforcement has proven effective, with road users’ compliance with speed limit regulations reaching 99% overall.

“The statistics show that after the cameras were installed in both directions, there were no accidents, and this will continue as long as drivers slow down their vehicles (follow the speed limit),” he said.

According to Aedy Fadly, enforcement was one of the ways to educate the public, particularly on driving within the speed limit to reduce the accident rate.