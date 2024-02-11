No obstruction, no interference in probe on NAFAS, Khazanah - PM Anwar

BUTTERWORTH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has insisted that he will not block and interfere in the investigation of the National Farmers’ Organisation (NAFAS) and Khazanah Nasional Bhd (Khazanah) by the authorities including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He said the investigation must be done fairly regardless of rank and position or whether it involves government or private companies.

“Now there is an uproar over the issue of the Constitution of the National Farmers’ Organisation (NAFAS). Although it is an independent body, it is under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security. Recently there was also the case of Khazanah Nasional Bhd, whose chairman is the Prime Minister.

“But, I will not hinder the investigation if there is a report. If it’s wrong, investigate. If it’s wrong, prosecute. If it’s wrong, punish,“ he said when he officiated the 2024 National Level Hawkers and Petty Traders Day Carnival (HPPK) at PICCA Convention Centre, Butterworth Arena, Penang today.

Earlier, MACC chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki was reported to have said that the commission had started an investigation into investment losses amounting to RM43.9 million suffered by Khazanah and Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) in FashionValet.

Anwar said he was leaving it to MACC to conduct investigation on NAFAS and the alleged involvement of cartel in the distribution and supply of padi fertilizer contract.

“I have long been annoyed with cartel which only takes care of its group, not the people,” he said.

Anwar also said the Madani government is committed to defend the well-being of the people especially the B40 and M40 groups in which revenue savings from targeted subsidy can be channeled to deserving groups as well as to assist hawkers and petty taders.

He said the government will carry out continuous study to ensure targeted subsidy is not burdening.

“We are withdrawing subsidy for the T15, nonetheless we are still studying as we are worried that an income of RM13,000 with five children and two studying in university may be burdening. We are studying the matter, he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar suggested that associations of hawkers and petty traders establish cooperatives which can join forces to reduce management and administration costs.

“I ask (the cooperative body) to coordinate with Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Bhd (ANGKASA) so that there is no overlap as ANGKASA already has a distribution centre in almost every district,“ he said.

In the event, Anwar also launched the National Hawkers and Petty Traders Development Policy 2030 (D3PKN2030) with the theme “Hawkers and Petty Traders are the Pulse of the National Economy”.

The policy aims to empower hawkers and small traders towards a holistic and inclusive business environment to contribute to the development of the country’s economy and the well-being of society as a whole.

Also present were Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick and his deputy Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Penang Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid and the Coalition of Malay Hawkers and Petty Traders Malaysia (GPPPKMM) president Datuk Zainal Abidin Abdul Majid

HPPK is celebrated on Nov 18 every year to appreciate the contribution of hawkers and petty traders to the national economy.

Themed “MADANI Hawkers and Petty Traders: Viable, Sustainable”, this year’s celebration brings together hawkers and petty traders from all over the country in a three-day carnival that ends tomorrow.