No one left behind: Retirees to enjoy benefits from SSPA pension adjustments

MARANG: Government retirees will benefit from the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) as their pensions will also be adjusted, said Public Service director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

He explained that this adjustment would increase the pension percentages for retirees with government approval, allowing them to enjoy increments similar to those received by current public servants.

“This pension adjustment is implemented every time a new remuneration system is introduced. Not only current employees will benefit, but retirees as well.

“However, for those who choose to remain under the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM) and retire next year, their pensions will be calculated based on their final SSM salary. In contrast, those who opt for the SSPA will have their pensions calculated based on the final SSPA salary after the December adjustment,” he said after visiting two federal government retirees from Terengganu here yesterday.

While urging civil servants to select the SSPA before the option period ends on Nov 30, Wan Ahmad Dahlan clarified that those who decide to stay under the SSM will not lose their pension rights upon retirement but will not receive the salary adjustment in December.

During the 19th Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam 2024 programme in August, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that retirees and derivative pension recipients would receive pension adjustments with the same percentage increments as active civil servants, to be implemented in two phases.

Commenting on his visit, Wan Ahmad Dahlan said it demonstrated the government’s commitment to never neglect retirees, especially as they navigate various challenges such as health and financial issues.

“Insya-Allah, this programme will continue to ensure the prime minister’s aspiration to address poverty comprehensively is realised. Although retirees are no longer in service, their contributions are still highly valued by the government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Puteh, a 67-year-old Telekom Malaysia retiree battling health issues due to a brain tumour, received a wheelchair and disposable diapers during Wan Ahmad Dahlan’s visit to his home in Kampung Darat Pak Chah, Seberang Marang.

Retiring in 2002 after 30 years of service, Ahmad expressed joy and gratitude upon learning he had been chosen for the assistance, which he described as a recognition of his years of dedication to the country.

“Thank you for remembering the contributions of past generations. Please continue to support retirees in need, as they truly depend on it,” he said, advising current public servants to carry out their duties sincerely.

The father of eight and grandfather of 14 also reminded government officers to avoid favouritism and to serve all citizens equally, as the public expects the highest standards from civil servants.

Rohati A. Jalil, 68, a retired government servant who concluded her service at the Terengganu State Education Department in 2011, encourages greater participation of non-Bumiputera communities in public service.

“During my 37 years of service, I noticed that only one or two individuals from other ethnic groups worked alongside us in various departments. This may suggest a lack of interest in government jobs among them, but I hope that the recent salary increase announced by the government will encourage more to consider a career in public service,” said Rohati, who now relies on a wheelchair due to a spinal tumour.

Recognising that public service faces more significant challenges in light of technological advancements, she advised civil servants to maintain courtesy and professionalism when interacting with the public to ensure that citizens receive the highest quality of government service.

During the visit, Wan Ahmad Dahlan also presented eKasih assistance from the Terengganu Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) to two recipients, Md Rosmadi Md Yahya and Muhammad Asrol Azmi, who received household aid valued at RM7,575 and RM9,858, respectively.