KUALA LUMPUR: The 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, held from May 22 until yesterday in the capital, concluded smoothly without any security incidents.

Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order deputy director (Operations) DCP M.V. Sri Kumar said the smooth security arrangements for all heads of state, delegations, and staff were made possible through the close cooperation of all parties, particularly the Foreign Ministry and other relevant agencies.

“The movement of heads of state and delegations to and from the conference venue went according to plan. Security arrangements for all parties throughout the summit were also well-executed,” he said when contacted today.

He added that the phased road closures around hotels accommodating the delegations and the conference venue were implemented smoothly, with strong cooperation from the public.

Media previously reported that nearly 6,200 PDRM officers and personnel were deployed during the summit period to ensure comprehensive security coverage.

The phased road closures, which began on May 23, involved six highways and 25 main roads across the Klang Valley to facilitate the safe and efficient movement of delegations.

The 46th ASEAN Summit was held under Malaysia’s 2025 Chairmanship, themed ‘Inclusion and Sustainability.’