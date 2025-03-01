KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed that the carcasses of four cats found at a public university here revealed no signs of human abuse but bore wild animal bites.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob said the cause of death for the animals was confirmed by the Veterinary Services Department (DVS) following post-mortem examinations conducted after reports were received on Dec 17, 20, 21, and 25 last year.

“Regarding the report received on Jan 2, 2025, the police have opened an investigation paper under Section 428 of the Penal Code. The cat’s carcass was handed over to the DVS for a post-mortem,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Also present were DVS Regulatory Division director Dr. Mohd Razli Abdul Razak, Central Zone Veterinary Laboratory director Dr. Mohd Shafarin Shamsuddin, Animal Welfare Section chief Dr. Marzuna Md Yunus, as well as Brickfields district police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood and Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Mohd Razali Mohd Idrus.

He said police had recorded statements from 11 individuals, including lecturers, students, auxiliary police personnel, animal rights activists, and veterinarians.

Azry Akmar advised the public not to make any speculation regarding the case, urging those with information about the incident to contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21159999 or any nearby police station.