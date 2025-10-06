KUALA LUMPUR: Former television personality Norjuma Habib Mohamed was fined RM4,800 by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to two counts of mischief by damaging a boom gate and a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera at a condominium, two years ago.

Magistrate Farah Nabihah Muhamad Dan meted out the punishment after Norjuma, 45, changed her plea to guilty today and ordered her to serve five months in prison if she failed to pay the fine.

Norjuma paid the fine.

She was charged with committing mischief by damaging a boom gate and the CCTV belonging to the Sastra U-Thant Condominium, Wangsa Maju here at 7.44 pm and 7.45 pm on July 28, 2023, causing a total loss of RM4,700.

The charges were framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code which provides for a minimum prison sentence of one year and a maximum of five years or a fine or both, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Amritpreet Kaur Randhawa urged the court to impose a proportionate sentence, considering the losses incurred by the condominium.

However, lawyer Faiz Kamal Jaafar, representing Norjuma, requested a fine instead, on the grounds that his client’s unemployment and remorse.

“My client is currently pursuing her studies at a local higher education institution (IPT) and is financially supported by her father, a government pensioner,” he stated.