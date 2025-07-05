Lionel Messi, Inter Miami in talks to extend contract

IN summer 2024, Lionel Messi emphasized that Inter Miami would be the last club he played with in his illustrious career. Now, with his contract set to expire at the end of the MLS season, the Herons are looking to extend Messi's run on the pitch.

ESPN reported Friday that Messi and Inter Miami remain in negotiations to extend the contract of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner beyond 2025.

Messi signed with Miami in July 2023 on a 2 1/2-year Designated-Player contract. With the club set to open a new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, for the 2026 season, Inter Miami wants Messi to take part in the housewarming party.

Jorge Mas, co-owner of Inter Miami, told ESPN in June that his club would do whatever it takes to keep Messi with the Herons.

“I previously said that my wish, my dream would be for the No. 10 to inaugurate our new stadium in March. This is a decision that rests on Messi,“ Mas said.

He added: “I always said that he is a competitive animal, he wants to win. I hope we can raise many trophies together here at Inter Miami in the coming years. Here, we’re just waiting to be able to give the fans the good news about Lionel Messi.”

Since joining the club, Messi led Inter Miami to its first-ever trophies, including the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield while setting a record for most points in a single season.

Miami also advanced to the round of 16 of the current FIFA Club World Cup, after taking second in Group A, but fell to Paris Saint-Germain in the knockout stage.

In 38 regular-season MLS games, Messi has 31 goals and 22 assists. He also claimed the 2024 league MVP.