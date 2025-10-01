KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) is finalising the National Climate Change Bill (RUUPIN) and will soon present it to Parliament.

Its Minister, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the ministry has engaged in extensive discussions with state governments and stakeholders to ensure the bill is comprehensive and relevant, adding that it had also held public consultations with civil society, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), businesses and the public.

“We are giving serious attention to areas that can be improved in the RUUPIN. Final legal consultations are underway before we table the bill in Parliament,“ he told reporters at the Semarak Desa Kampung Angkat MADANI NRES 2025 programme in Kampung Aril, Melor.

Nik Nazmi said although the RUUPIN focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, it also emphasised the need for adaptation to climate change.

“The public must be ready for changes such as rising temperatures and sea levels. We will strengthen the National Adaptation Plan (MyNAP) through RUUPIN,“ he added.

Nik Nazmi reiterated the government’s target of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and shared that the ministry is working on the National Carbon Market Policy (DPKK) to support the bill.

“The DPKK is key to ensuring the carbon market works effectively including carbon pricing,“ he added.

He also urged the public to support efforts for sustainable natural resource management for the nation’s future.

Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi who is also the Kelantan State Development Action Council joint chairman, intends to secure additional funding to upgrade roads at the paddy fields for the MADANI Adopted Village Programme in Kampung Aril here.

“If possible, we want to upgrade the paddy field roads, and organise sports and cultural events that can become annual attractions to draw more visitors to the village,“ he said.

He added that the additional funding would enhance infrastructure for residents and create sustainable economic opportunities through events like traditional ‘Dikir Barat’ and Muay Thai performances, in line with the Visit Malaysia Year campaign.

The amount for the upgrade has yet to be finalised and discussions will take place to determine the most appropriate funding channel, either through the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department or relevant agencies, he said.

Nik Nazmi also highlighted the ongoing collaboration with the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) to complete the construction of a nature trail in the area within the stipulated timeframe.

“This is one of our key initiatives which will attract nature lovers and serve as a recreational spot,“ he added.

Nik Nazmi said the MADANI Adopted Village programme was allocated RM100 million from Budget 2024, allowing participating villages like Kampung Aril to receive up to RM2.5 million for various development projects.

Those projects, completed within a year, include infrastructure upgrades and initiatives such as mosque renovations, construction of a village clinic, building of community shelters and waste management improvements, he added.

Additionally, the NRES has also upgraded village roads, installed solar lights on the main roads of Kampung Aril and set up tube wells to ensure clean water supply for residents, he said.