NRES opens 10 investigation papers on wildlife smuggling at KLIA

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 10 investigation papers have been opened in connection with wildlife smuggling activities at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) between 2023 and April 2025.

In a statement today, the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES) said the cases involve the smuggling of exotic and native species, including turtles, snakes, birds and primates.

“NRES takes this issue seriously, as such activities have been on the rise in recent times. Wildlife smuggling not only threatens endangered species but also poses security risks and affects Malaysia’s image on the international stage,” it said.

The ministry, through the Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan), is committed to strengthening enforcement actions nationwide, it added.

Individuals or syndicates found involved in wildlife smuggling will face stern action under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716), which includes fines of up to RM1 million, imprisonment for up to 15 years, or both.

To bolster enforcement efforts, NRES is enhancing strategic cooperation under the Malaysia Wildlife Enforcement Network (My-WEN) and the Khazanah Integrated Ops (OBK) with various enforcement agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police, Royal Malaysian Customs Department and the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS).

“This integrated approach allows for more effective prevention, investigation and prosecution of wildlife crimes,” NRES said.

As a mega biodiversity country, NRES remains committed to protecting the nation’s natural heritage for ecosystem balance and the well-being of future generations.

The public is urged to act as the eyes and ears of the authorities by reporting any suspicious wildlife-related activities through Perhilitan’s hotline at 1-800-88-5151 or via the e-complaint platform at www.wildlife.gov.my.