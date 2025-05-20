PUTRAJAYA: The Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES) has developed two key documents - an action plan and implementation guide - to ensure Malaysia meets its greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets under the Paris Agreement.

The documents comprise ‘The Nationally Determined Contribution Roadmap and Action Plan (NDC RAP)’ and ‘The Long-Term Low Emissions Development Strategies (LT-LEDS)’.

The NDC RAP outlines strategic measures to achieve Malaysia’s 2030 GHG emission reduction targets.

“The LT-LEDS, meanwhile, projects GHG emissions up to 2050, detailing mitigation strategies to support Malaysia’s aspiration of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050,” a statement by NRES today read.

NRES said both documents are ‘living documents’ that will be periodically updated to reflect evolving climate change priorities at both national and international levels.

“The ministry hopes these documents will serve as important references for stakeholders in formulating comprehensive climate action plans, contributing to low-carbon development and climate resilience in Malaysia,” NRES added.