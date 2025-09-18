NSE southbound Smart Lane closure from Kulai to Senai from Sept 22

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad will close the Smart Lane on the North-South Expressway southbound between Kulai and Senai starting 22 September.

The closure affects the stretch from KM26.5 to KM19.3 as part of the Additional Lane Project from Senai Utara to Kulai (Phase 1 Package B).

This infrastructure improvement initiative aims to enhance highway facilities in Johor.

Throughout construction works, the existing two lanes at the affected section will remain open to maintain traffic flow.

PLUS advises motorists to plan journeys using the PLUS application for the latest traffic updates.

Highway users should obey all traffic signage and instructions from PLUS personnel when passing through the construction zone.

Real-time information is available through the PUTRI Virtual Assistant, X@plustrafik, or electronic signboards at selected locations.

Motorists may contact PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000 for emergency assistance during the closure period. – Bernama