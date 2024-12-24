PETALING JAYA: The National Union of Bank Employees (NUBE) has officially launched a signature campaign aimed at abolishing the RM1 interbank ATM cash withdrawal fee imposed by Bank Negara Malaysia.

The campaign seeks to gather one million signatures to present to the Finance Ministry, highlighting the impact of this fee on the lower-income population.

In a statement, today, NUBE general secretary J.Solomon, said:, “While RM1 may not appear big to many, it adds up to a huge amount over time and this is a burden to the lower-income group.”

He emphasised that the campaign will take place both online through the NUBE official website and Change.org, as well as through physical outreach where NUBE members will engage with the community nationwide.

The campaign comes at a time when many Malaysians are feeling the financial strain. Solomon noted that the majority of those affected by the RM1 fee are from lower-income groups, including many NUBE members.

“It is an injustice for PayNet continue raking in millions by charging RM1 for ATM withdrawals from banks other than the issuing bank.

“In 2023 alone, PayNet reported RM544 million in gross revenue and a net profit of RM271 million,” he commented.

“The rich are getting richer, while the poor continue to suffer.”

NUBE aims to raise awareness of the widespread opposition to the RM1 fee among Malaysians.

Solomon said, “In pressing times like these, every cent counts. NUBE is committed to helping alleviate the burdens faced by lower-income groups. We urge all our fellow Malaysians to support this cause and help make this signature campaign a success.”

The campaign reflects NUBE’s dedication to advocating for the rights of workers and the economic well-being of all Malaysians.

By gathering support from the public, NUBE asks for prompt action from the government to address this important issue.

As such Malaysians are urged to supports this campaign by visiting NUBE’s website at https://www.nube.org.my/hapus_caj_rm_one, and the Change.Org site at https://www.change.org/HapusCajRM1, to sign the petition.