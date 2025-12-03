Number of flood evacuees in Sabah drops to 2,564 this evening

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood evacuees in Sabah has decreased to 2,564 people from 889 families as of 4 pm today, down from 2,655 people from 916 families this morning.

The State Disaster Management Committee secretariat, in a statement, said 379 people from 133 families were still taking shelter in five relief centres in Membakut.

“The number of evacuees in Beaufort remains unchanged at 1,719 people from 556 families across seven relief centres, while Tenom currently has 466 victims from 200 families at nine centres.

“A total of 40 villages remain affected by the floods, with 20 in Tenom and 10 each in Beaufort and Membakut,” the statement read.