Nur Arina’s body found seven kilometres from where she was swept away

IPOH: The body of Nur Arina Azizan, the twenty-year-old woman who was swept away while bathing with her family in Sungai Air Beruk, Kg Kerunai near Gerik on Sunday has been found seven kilometres (km) from the incident site.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said her body was found at about 4 pm, and taken to the Gerik Hospital for further action.

ALSO READ: No new leads in search of woman swept away by river currents, 13 areas of focus for tomorrow

“The search had been divided into 13 sectors along the river from Sg Beruk to Dataran Loma, with the assistance of the K9 units.

“Divers at the location where we believed the victim was at managed to find her body about seven km away from where she was swept away,” he said in a statement here today, adding that operations ended at 5.30 pm.

Nur Arina was swept away at 2.30 pm on Sunday along with her mother, 48, who was saved by other people in the vicinity.