No new leads in search of woman swept away by river currents, 13 areas of focus for tomorrow

IPOH: There has been no new leads in the search for a woman who was swept away by swift currents yesterday while bathing with her family at Sungai Air Beruk, Jalan Padang Setang, Kampung Kerunai in Gerik.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department operations director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the search will continue tomorrow at 8 pm with focus on 13 specific locations along Sungai Air Beruk and Sungai Rui.

“There will be around four personnel stationed at each location, spread along 16 kilometres (km), the same length as today,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He added that they would focus on the 13 locations and if they failed to locate the victim, they would continue looking for her till Sungai Perak.

Today’s search for the victim, Nur Arina Azizan, 20, started at 8 am, led by a dive team from the Fire and Rescue Department, assisted by the police, the Civil Defence Force and locals.

The search involved a distance of 2 km from where the victim was swept away along Sungai Beruk and an area 14 km starting from Dataran Loma, Sungai Rui to the meeting point of Sungai Beruk.

The search was called off for the day at 7 pm and will resume at 8 am tomorrow.