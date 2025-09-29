Nurseries can refuse infants under one year on safety grounds

SHAH ALAM: Nursery operators possess the legal right to refuse admission for babies under one year old when safety concerns arise.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri stated that operators are legally bound to avoid accepting infants if their safety cannot be guaranteed.

She emphasised that such refusals based on safety should not be viewed as the nursery’s fault.

“Children’s safety is very important, which is why nurseries sometimes refuse to accept taking care of babies,” she told reporters after an Alumni Talk Session at Universiti Teknologi Mara.

Nancy explained that nurseries aim to avoid responsibility for any untoward incidents that might occur.

This statement follows Selangor Women Development and Social Welfare Committee chairman Anfaal Saari’s plan to discuss the issue with the ministry.

Anfaal had expressed concerns that such refusals might lead parents to use unregistered home-based childcare centres.

Nancy advised parents to prioritise their children’s welfare and protection when selecting a nursery.

She also highlighted that the government offers tax relief for parents using nurseries registered with the Social Welfare Department for children aged six and below. – Bernama