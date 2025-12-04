Nurul Izzah hopes for orderly, transparent PKR polls

BUKIT MERTAJAM: PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar has expressed hope that the party elections, which began yesterday, proceed in an orderly and transparent manner to ensure the continued strength and unity of the party.

She said the election is not merely a process to determine leadership, but also a crucial opportunity to reinforce the party’s sense of togetherness, strengthen grassroots support and highlight the importance of a well-organised election system so that every member feels valued.

“The main issue is to ensure this system is implemented in an organised manner, preserving unity and harmony among members, perhaps even more efficiently, because ultimately, we are contesting within a family setting.

“We are all part of the bigger Keadilan family. Whether one wins or doesn’t win, or even if someone isn’t selected as a delegate at the division level, we are still working together to build community strength and help solve issues at the grassroots level,” she said.

She was speaking to reporters at the “Permatang Pauh Rewang Ketupat Bersama Nurul Izzah Anwar” event held at Dewan Yayasan Aman here today.

Nurul Izzah, who is also the Penang PKR chief, urged all eligible members to take the opportunity to fulfil their responsibilities as voters.

She also expressed hope that the Party Election Committee and the Office of the Secretary-General will be granted the strength and wisdom to ensure the process runs smoothly, allowing all members to have their voices heard.

The PKR divisional elections will run from April 11 to 20, while the central leadership polls, including for the Youth and Wanita wings, will be held on May 24.