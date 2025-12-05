CHUKAI: The contest between Nurul Izzah Anwar and Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli for the Deputy President post of PKR for the 2025–2028 term should be viewed as a healthy competition within a family, said PKR Vice President Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said that he was confident the contest between the two prominent figures in the party would not lead to conflict or division among members.

“This is democracy. If we go through this process in a healthy way, campaign positively, and accept the outcome, we move on — what matters is that we are clear on what we’re doing.

“The people are watching, and there will be an impact in the coming general election. So we must do our best to ensure the party is in a strong position to face the (general) election and secure a positive outcome so that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim remains as Prime Minister,” he said.

Nik Nazmi, who is also Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, told this to reporters after officiating a Motor Vehicle Enforcement Operation here today.

Asked about his confidence in defending his Vice President post, Nik Nazmi said: “If I wasn’t confident, I wouldn’t contest. If the delegates choose me, I’ll remain.”

In this PKR election, the deputy president post will see a straight fight between Rafizi and Nurul Izzah Anwar, while Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is unchallenged for the top post.

For the four vice president posts, 12 individuals have submitted their nominations, including four incumbents –Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, Nik Nazmi, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang, and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

The PKR National Congress, including the Youth Wing (AMK) and Women’s Congress, is scheduled to take place from May 22 to 24 in Johor Bahru, with May 23 set as polling day.