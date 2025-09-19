NUTP proposes 12 key education initiatives for Malaysia’s Budget 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Union of the Teaching Profession has submitted twelve key proposals for Budget 2026 aimed at enhancing educational quality nationwide.

NUTP secretary-general Fouzi Singon emphasised these recommendations represent crucial investments in students and teachers rather than mere operational expenses.

Key suggestions include increased preschool development funding and facility upgrades alongside hiring more trained early childhood teachers for remote locations.

The union advocates continuing and increasing Early Schooling Aid amounts to help families with schooling costs during Ramadan and Aidilfitri 2026.

Sufficient funding for co-curricular and sports programmes is also recommended to support students’ holistic development and mental health.

Teachers require comprehensive training and support for the new curriculum implementation scheduled for 2027 according to the proposals.

Uniform allowances should be compulsory for teachers leading uniformed co-curricular units as part of professional development support.

Preschool meal allowances need increasing to ensure proper nutrition despite rising food prices nationwide.

Specific allocations must address facility repairs and maintenance for teacher rooms and canteens requiring restoration.

Schools without multipurpose halls should receive priority funding for open hall construction to accommodate indoor activities.

Teacher quarters in remote and high-difficulty zones require construction or upgrading due to current substandard conditions.

The government should review and increase hardship allowances for teachers in challenging areas to maintain career attractiveness. – Bernama