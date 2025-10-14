NUTP urges review of character education after school rape case

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Union of the Teaching Profession has urged all parties to reassess the effectiveness of character education, guidance systems, and school discipline.

NUTP secretary-general Fouzi Singon described the recent rape case involving students at a Melaka secondary school as deeply saddening and alarming.

He stated that the incident reflected a failure among the students involved to uphold human values, decency, and morality.

“Parenting and family education are also important for all future parents because the root cause of students’ poor character often lies in failed parental guidance,“ he said.

Fouzi emphasised that character education should not rest solely on schools but must begin with moral values instilled early at home.

“However, we agree that it is time to reassess the effectiveness of character and disciplinary education in schools to make it more relevant to current social challenges,“ he added.

He called for strengthening the role of guidance and counselling teachers to provide better student support.

Fouzi also recommended comprehensive implementation of early intervention systems and cooperation with welfare and psychological agencies.

“NUTP emphasises that early prevention through value-based education, empathy and character building must be a key agenda in our education system,“ he stated.

He clarified that this issue extends beyond discipline to reflect the moral fabric and social well-being of the nation’s younger generation.

Police confirmed last Saturday that four 17-year-old male students were remanded for six days on suspicion of raping a 15-year-old female student.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the case is being investigated under Section 375B of the Penal Code.

The incident allegedly occurred at 2.50 pm on October 2 inside a classroom when the victim had returned to retrieve her science project materials. – Bernama