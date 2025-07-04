KOTA BHARU: Starting January 2026, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers who are obese or fail to meet the required body mass index (BMI) will be ineligible for promotion. Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki announced the new policy, stressing the need for optimal fitness among enforcement personnel.

Azam Baki said the move aims to address health concerns and improve service efficiency. “Many civil servants struggle with obesity. Excess weight affects appearance, fitness, and public service delivery,“ he stated during a press conference after the handover of duties between Kelantan MACC’s new and former directors.

A circular detailing the policy will be issued next week, giving officers six months to manage their health. The MACC has set a maximum BMI limit of 27, aligning with standards already adopted by agencies like the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Azam Baki emphasised that officers must take proactive steps unless they have underlying medical conditions. “We are an enforcement agency, and fitness is crucial for effective performance,“ he added. The MACC will also enforce mandatory health check-ups every three months at government hospitals.