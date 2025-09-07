Officer shot and stabbed in Ipoh; body found in car

IPOH: A police constable was shot and stabbed during an arrest attempt in Simpang Pulai early this morning.

The 26-year-old officer encountered the suspect during a crime prevention patrol around 1.15 am.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin stated the incident began when officers detected a suspicious vehicle in Taman Desa Pakatan.

The suspect fled upon being approached, leading to a pursuit that concluded in an oil palm plantation.

A physical struggle ensued during the detention attempt, resulting in the suspect seizing the officer’s service pistol.

The suspect then shot the constable in the abdomen and stabbed him before escaping with the firearm.

The injured policeman is currently in stable condition at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital.

Authorities believe the suspect is connected to the discovery of a woman’s body inside an abandoned car at the scene.

The case is being investigated under Section 302/307 of the Penal Code for murder and attempted murder.

It is also being investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect and are appealing for public assistance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigating officer ASP Fadli Ahmad at 012-2500019. – Bernama