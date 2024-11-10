Oil tanker overturns on KL-Karak Highway

KUALA LUMPUR: An oil tanker crashed and overturned at KM27.8 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway at about 5.30 pm.

The Malaysian Highways Authority (LLM) said all lanes were blocked due to the accident and advised motorists to use alternative routes.

“The accident did not involve any other vehicles and so far, the highway authorities have diverted other vehicles to exit to the Genting Sempah intersection and use Jalan Gombak,“ said an LLM spokesperson when contacted by Bernama.

In addition, the spokesperson said the highway operator also made a ‘median opening’ for vehicles stuck in the traffic jam, allowing them to make a ‘U’ turn at KM28.4, turn back towards Genting Sempah, and exit the route.