Online fraud cases rise in Malaysia with RM1.9 billion losses

KUALA LUMPUR: Online fraud cases in Malaysia have shown a worrying upward trend with 47,854 incidents reported as of September this year.

These cases resulted in total financial losses amounting to RM1.919 billion according to Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah. Police statistics from the Commercial Crime Investigation Department reveal a significant increase from 35,368 cases recorded throughout 2024.

Last year’s scam incidents involved lower losses of RM1.574 billion compared to current figures. This substantial rise represents 12,486 additional victims falling prey to online fraud schemes. The government remains fully committed to implementing various countermeasures against this escalating crime wave. Stricter law enforcement forms a crucial part of the comprehensive strategy to combat digital fraud.

Minister Shamsul Anuar provided these details during the oral question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat. He was responding to queries from Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan regarding government actions against online fraud.

Legislative enhancements include recent amendments to the Penal Code specifically targeting cybercrime activities. New provisions under Sections 424A to 424D empower police to investigate and prosecute mule account operators. The government has also modified the Criminal Procedure Code to strengthen financial crime investigations. A new provision enables police to seize bank accounts suspected of criminal use, preventing fund transfers to fraudsters.

Authorities are currently drafting a dedicated cybercrime bill to address evolving digital threats more effectively. This proposed legislation will further reinforce Malaysia’s legal framework against sophisticated online crimes. – Bernama