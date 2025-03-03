KUALA LUMPUR: Only qualified medical practitioners registered with the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) can diagnose mental health disorders, in line with Malaysia’s medical regulations and ethics, says Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He said these practitioners included psychiatrists specialising in mental health, as well as other competent medical officers skilled in assessing patients’ psychological conditions.

“The diagnostic process involves a comprehensive evaluation of a patient’s medical history, symptoms as well as biological, psychological and social factors,” he said during a session in the Dewan Negara.

He added that only MMC-recognised medical practitioners had the legal authority to issue a diagnosis, ensuring the accuracy and safety of the treatment provided.

Lukanisman was responding to a question from Senator Datuk C. Sivaraj, who sought clarification on how the ministry and relevant agencies prevented the misuse of mental health diagnoses within the legal system.

Sivaraj also inquired about the effectiveness of the National Social Policy (DSN) 2030 in addressing issues such as power abuse, marginalisation and social injustice stemming from negligent mental health diagnoses.

To ensure diagnoses are not misused, Lukanisman said the Health Ministry and other agencies followed international guidelines such as the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) and the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11), which provided evidence-based protocols.

He also pointed out that the Mental Health Act 2001 established a comprehensive framework for the care, treatment, control, protection and rehabilitation of individuals with mental disorders, while regulating both public and private psychiatric hospitals, as well as community mental health centres.

Additionally, Lukanisman said that Continuing Professional Development (CPD) was mandatory for medical practitioners, with seminars, courses and advocacy efforts to ensure they stayed current with best practices, before receiving their annual practice certificates.

“Medical practitioners must adhere to ethical standards, including maintaining patient confidentiality. Mental health diagnoses can only be shared with consent, except in specific situations, such as threats to safety,” he said.

He also mentioned ongoing dialogues between agencies like the Legal Affairs Division, the State Secretary’s Offices, the Health Ministry and mental health institutions, to foster collaboration between healthcare and legal systems in addressing mental health issues.

On the DSN 2030, which was launched on Oct 21, 2024, Lukanisman said that it sought to address social issues comprehensively, with a key focus on mental health awareness.

He said the policy aimed to reduce stigma and promote a better understanding of mental health conditions.

“This directly relates to the competence of medical practitioners who make mental health diagnoses for legal purposes,” he added.