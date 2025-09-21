Only six islands closed in Mersing for conservation, tourism remains vibrant

MERSING: The closure of six out of 47 islands in Mersing waters represents a conservation measure rather than a new development according to district officer Jamil Hasni Abdullah.

He explained that this decision aligns with His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim King of Malaysia’s recent call to protect natural treasures for future generations.

“Only Pulau Harimau and Pulau Mensirip are directly affected by the closure due to their water-based activities,“ he stated.

The 355 operators of tourist and transport boats, resort owners, and visitors need not worry as other popular islands remain open for appropriate activities.

Islands including Pulau Besar, Pulau Rawa, Pulau Tengah, and Pulau Tinggi continue to welcome visitors with approved activities.

This conservation move aims to preserve natural resources while ensuring safety and environmental cleanliness throughout the district.

Sustainable tourism remains a key focus for Mersing district despite these necessary conservation measures.

Jamil Hasni noted that Mersing has 47 islands and 50 islets with a population of 80,100 people according to 2020 statistics.

Water-based activities typically operate for only about eight months annually due to monsoon season safety concerns from March to October.

Tourist arrivals have been increasing significantly, reaching 361,624 by August according to Mersing District Council data.

The district office previously announced the immediate suspension of all scuba diving, snorkelling, and visits to six specific islands.

The affected islands include Pulau Harimau, Pulau Gual, Pulau Mensirip, Pulau Mertang Timur, Pulau Mertang Barat, and Pulau Mertang Tengah.

These closures specifically facilitate marine biodiversity and environmental conservation efforts in the region. – Bernama